Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zane Donaghy wears shorts every day for a year for his grandad
So far Zane Donaghy has raised £2,000 for his grandad, Douglas Oram, who has dementia, by wearing shorts every single day of the year.
The eight-year-old has braved all weathers but is now coming to the end of his challenge.
He hopes that the money he raises will allow Mr Oram and his friends at the care home he lives at to go on holiday to the beach.
-
17 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-50830773/zane-donaghy-wears-shorts-every-day-for-a-year-for-his-grandadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window