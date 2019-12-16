Christmas loneliness increases control room calls

Video

A new campaign is asking people to "keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours" after an increase in calls to Avon and Somerset's control room.

The social media campaign features a recording of a real call from an 85-year-old woman who was "frightened and alone" after the death of her husband.

Call handler Tom Allen, who took the 30-minute call, was able to reassure her while other colleagues found "family support for her, immediately after the call".