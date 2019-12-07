Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General Election 2019: First-time voters on what matters
Students who are voting for the first time ahead of next week's general election have been talking about the issues that matter to them.
Niki Mehta, Caleb Van Ryneveld, Joseph Fox, Freya Sharman, Leila Ward and Amritpal Singh shared their views on who they think they will vote for and the issues that are concerning them the most.
Some of the issues covered were Brexit, housing, lowering the voting age and the economy.
Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
-
07 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-50692106/general-election-2019-first-time-voters-on-what-mattersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window