These students are voting for the first time
General Election 2019: First-time voters on what matters

Students who are voting for the first time ahead of next week's general election have been talking about the issues that matter to them.

Niki Mehta, Caleb Van Ryneveld, Joseph Fox, Freya Sharman, Leila Ward and Amritpal Singh shared their views on who they think they will vote for and the issues that are concerning them the most.

Some of the issues covered were Brexit, housing, lowering the voting age and the economy.

Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley

  • 07 Dec 2019
