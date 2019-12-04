Media player
Bristol's Brailsford Christmas lights show turns 25
A Christmas celebration that attracts hundreds of visitors each year in Bristol has marked 25 years.
The Brailsford brothers, Lee and Paul, started their light display in 1994.
It has since grown to cover the entire house, raising thousands for charity in the process.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
