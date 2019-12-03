Tunnel vision isn’t just about big aspirations

Video

Lampshades, dogs and handshakes are among some of unexpected obstacles in Sol’s life.

After years of just thinking he was just a clumsy kid a trip to the optician at age 11 showed he had Retinitis Pigmentosa.

This invisible disability is progressive and so over time Sol will increasingly lose his sight.

Here’s his unique take on having tunnel vision, literally as well as just high aspirations.

