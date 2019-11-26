Media player
Mohamed BK entertains crowd at Bristol City Hall
Mohammed BK, who aims to connect Somali generations in Bristol with their heritage, has been confirmed for the Somali Week Festival, in 2020.
He was sponsored by the UK's Somaliland Ambassador to visit Bristol on 16 November, where he was welcomed by more than 300 people.
Mohammed's popularity is compared to the likes of Kanye West by his fans, stacking millions of views on his songs.
Video journalist: Osob Elmi
26 Nov 2019
