Fans to choose favourite Goodies episode

An online poll asking fans to choose their favourite episode from surreal TV comedy series The Goodies has been launched to mark its 50th anniversary.

Chris Daniels, from Slapstick Festival, said it was "about reminding people how great classic comedy was and can be".

First broadcast in 1970, the weekly series starred comedians Graeme Garden, Bill Oddie and Tim Brooke-Taylor.

The winning episode will be screened on 25 January at the Redgrave Theatre in Bristol with all three Goodies present.