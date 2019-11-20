Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Billy Chips helping homeless people in Bristol
Billy Abernethy-Hope was killed in a motorcycle accident in Thailand in 2018.
Before he went there, he came up with a project to help homeless people in Bristol.
His family has brought the project to life in his memory.
People can buy tokens which the homeless can then use to spend on hot drinks and other items.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
20 Nov 2019
