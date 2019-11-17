Unseen Morecambe and Wise interview rediscovered
Video

Rare Morecambe and Wise interview discovered

In 1964, BBC Bristol interviewed comedy duo Morecambe and Wise about their plans to buy the film company British Lion.

Although intended as a serious interview, the pair manage to get the film crew laughing by the end.

This interview was recently rediscovered as part of an ongoing digitisation of BBC Bristol's film library.

