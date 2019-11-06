Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Castle Cary armed siege: 'I thought I was going to die'
Two armed police officers who attended an armed siege said they thought were going to die.
Officers were fire on from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, in 23 January.
Daniel Hannam, 33, has been convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
At Bristol Crown Court, Hannam from Gillingham, Dorset, was cleared of two counts of attempted murder, but found guilty of the firearms offence.
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-50316127/castle-cary-armed-siege-i-thought-i-was-going-to-dieRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window