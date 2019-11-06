Video

Two armed police officers who attended an armed siege said they thought were going to die.

Officers were fire on from a house in Castle Cary, Somerset, in 23 January.

Daniel Hannam, 33, has been convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

At Bristol Crown Court, Hannam from Gillingham, Dorset, was cleared of two counts of attempted murder, but found guilty of the firearms offence.