The twin boxers who refuse to fight each other

Identical twin boxers will 'fight using rock-paper-scissors'
Identical twins Jake and Ben Demmery say they will never fight each other in the ring and will instead use the game rock-paper-scissors to declare the winner.
The brothers, from Yate near Bristol, have recently entered the professional leagues of boxing and started training on the same day.
Their pact echoes that of the Ukrainian Klitschko brothers - Vitali and Wladimir - who famously vowed not to face each other in the ring.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
26 Oct 2019
