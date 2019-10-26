The twin boxers who refuse to fight each other
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Identical twin boxers will 'fight using rock-paper-scissors'

Identical twins Jake and Ben Demmery say they will never fight each other in the ring and will instead use the game rock-paper-scissors to declare the winner.

The brothers, from Yate near Bristol, have recently entered the professional leagues of boxing and started training on the same day.

Their pact echoes that of the Ukrainian Klitschko brothers - Vitali and Wladimir - who famously vowed not to face each other in the ring.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

  • 26 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Boxing helps twins walk for first time