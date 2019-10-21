Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Surfing swan catches first waves on new Bristol lake
A swan has been filmed catching the first waves on an artificial surfing lake near Bristol.
The £25m inland lake in Easter Compton has been testing out its waves, over the past few weeks.
The freshwater lagoon, which is 180m (590ft) long and 200m (656ft) wide, is due to open in November.
-
21 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-50127983/surfing-swan-catches-first-waves-on-new-bristol-lakeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window