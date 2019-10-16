City's first cash machine used punch card

Media player
Bristol's first cash machine used punch card to dispense £10
More than 50 years ago customers at this Bristol bank were introduced to the city's first cash machine.
Housed at the then Westminster Bank in Queen's Road, customers were given a plastic punchcard and a PIN.
Seconds later ten "crisp" £1 notes were dispensed in a plastic case.
In this report from 1967, Points West reporter Jeremy Carrad explains how it was previously impossible to get cash out once the bank's doors had closed for the day.
16 Oct 2019
