'Take your mankikis with you' - conductor's voiceovers a hit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GWR train manager a hit for funny announcements

A train manager described as sounding like "the world’s most outrageously enthusiastic game show compere" has become a hit with commuters for his announcements.

Great Western Railway's David Shelley began spicing up his usual messages to make sure passengers listened to them.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

  • 11 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Engine with Titanic link to steam back