Battling pollution with plastic-free periods

Battling coastline pollution with plastic-free periods
Four million period products are put down the toilet every day in the UK with some of that ending up on the coastline - but how can it be stopped?
One environmental group, Bristol-based City to Sea, has started a campaign to persuade women to swap "conventional" menstrual products for plastic-free or reusable.
This follows the results of a new study into how much plastic is in menstrual pads which revealed a single pack contains the same amount of plastic as five carrier bags.
They challenged three women to swap - we found out how they got on.
18 Oct 2019
