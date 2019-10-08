Timelapse of The Wave surfing lake
An artificial surfing lake, which is being built near Bristol, has been filled with water.

The £25m development, called The Wave, straddles land at Washingpool Farm, Almondsbury, and Over Court Farm in Easter Compton, near Bristol.

The surfing lake will use technology developed in Spain to generate surfing waves of up to 1.5m (5ft) for surfers of varying skill levels.

