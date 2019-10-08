Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Timelapse of The Wave surfing lake near Bristol
An artificial surfing lake, which is being built near Bristol, has been filled with water.
The £25m development, called The Wave, straddles land at Washingpool Farm, Almondsbury, and Over Court Farm in Easter Compton, near Bristol.
The surfing lake will use technology developed in Spain to generate surfing waves of up to 1.5m (5ft) for surfers of varying skill levels.
08 Oct 2019
