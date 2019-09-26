Video

Chloe Meineck created the Music Memory Box after visiting her great grandma, Winnie, who was living with dementia.

She struggled to recognise faces but whenever her favourite music was played or when she played the piano she was transported to earlier days and able to connect.

Families and carers working with people with dementia in Bristol have piloted the boxes to help Ms Meineck refine the design.

The idea is that the family and person with dementia fill the box with meaningful objects, music and photographs.

When an object is placed in the box, a sensor attached to it triggers music to play.