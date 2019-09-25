Riding on a trike is 'like being young again'
Residents of a care home have been taken out for rides on a "trishaw".

Katherine House in Bristol said the project helped people with dementia create "positive new short-term memories".

Harriet Robinson, project manager of the charity Cycling Without Age, said it was a chance to "rediscover some old feelings".

Video journalists: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley and Steve Mellen

