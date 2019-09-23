Crowds gather for Autumn equinox at Stonehenge
Crowds gather for Stonehenge autumn equinox

Visitors gathered early on Monday morning at Stonehenge to watch the sun rise at the ancient stones.

Druids, pagans and tourists were among the hundreds of people to attend the event to mark the autumn equinox.

It marks one of the two points of the year when day and night are equal.

