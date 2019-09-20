Media player
Wildlife filmmakers stage climate protest in Bristol
A group of wildlife filmmakers carried coffins to represent extinct species as part of a global climate protest.
The demonstration took place in Bristol, which is known as a centre for natural history programming.
Presenters, producers and camera crews came together to highlight the affect climate change is having on wildlife.
20 Sep 2019
