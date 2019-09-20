Wildlife filmmakers stage climate protest
A group of wildlife filmmakers carried coffins to represent extinct species as part of a global climate protest.

The demonstration took place in Bristol, which is known as a centre for natural history programming.

Presenters, producers and camera crews came together to highlight the affect climate change is having on wildlife.

