Footage showing packages being thrown into a prison from a nearby garden has been revealed.
BBC Inside Out West set up cameras in the garden of a house neighbouring Bristol Prison and twice caught a man throwing in packages.
A former inmate said drugs and phones were often thrown over the prison wall.
22 Sep 2019
