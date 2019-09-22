CCTV of prison throwovers is captured
CCTV shows package thrown into Bristol prison

Footage showing packages being thrown into a prison from a nearby garden has been revealed.

BBC Inside Out West set up cameras in the garden of a house neighbouring Bristol Prison and twice caught a man throwing in packages.

A former inmate said drugs and phones were often thrown over the prison wall.

