Triathlete 'wants to dispel age stereotypes'
Bristol triathlete, 71, an 'incentive' for younger runners

Bristol athlete Anne Dockery wants to dispel stereotypes about older people.

She took up running at the age of 55 and she now competes as a distance runner and triathlete.

Ms Dockery, who's from Southville, also featured in a recent exhibition in Bristol celebrating older people who love sport.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes.

  • 19 Sep 2019
