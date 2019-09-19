Media player
Bristol nursery extends no-toy trial experiment
A nursery which trialled a no-toys rule for a month to see what effect it has on the children said the experiment had been a great success.
lllminster Avenue Nursery School in Bristol swapped plastic toys for cardboard, tins and other everyday items.
It says the move challenged how children at the nursery play.
19 Sep 2019
