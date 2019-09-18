Smart home helps independent living
The Bristol smart home helping people live independently

Bristol City Council spends £174m a year on adult social care and the costs are rising.

The council is launching a campaign, aimed at allowing more people to live independently thanks to new technology.

The BBC has had a sneak preview of some of the gadgets on offer.

