Warning after near-misses with Bristol bin workers
Footage showing "dangerous driving by impatient drivers" has been released by Bristol Waste.
The film, using a 360-degree camera installed on the recycling lorries, shows drivers "mounting pavements and speeding" as they try to get past recycling crews at work.
Bristol Waste said it was "shocking" and "dangerous driving costs lives". It said it was now in talks with police "about using the footage to aid successful prosecutions for dangerous driving".
13 Sep 2019
