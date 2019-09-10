Reward offered after cat shot three times

Media player
Reward offered after pet cat shot three times by airgun
A cat owner, whose pet has been shot three times, has offered a reward to anyone who helps identify the shooter.
Liz Jenkins' three-year-old Birman cat Grace has been shot by an airgun three times since 2017.
She said she could not stop her pet going outside from her home in Yate, near Bristol, and was looking to move house to protect her pet.
She said she was "horrified" by it, and was offering a "four figure" reward to anyone with information.
10 Sep 2019
