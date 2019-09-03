Rugby player opens up over mental health
A rugby player who made an incredible recovery after being paralysed has set up a team for men to talk about mental health.

Zac France was severely injured during a game four years ago.

He now lives in Bristol and has been talking about how the injury caused him to reach his lowest ebb.

