Rugby player opens up over mental health

A rugby player who made an incredible recovery after being paralysed has set up a team for men to talk about mental health.
Zac France was severely injured during a game four years ago.
He now lives in Bristol and has been talking about how the injury caused him to reach his lowest ebb.
03 Sep 2019
