'People tell me I shouldn't be having sex'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

HIV harassment: Bristol man on the abuse strangers send

Aled Osborne is completely open about the fact he has HIV, but when it comes to dating apps it means he is often the target of abuse.

Complete strangers have written to him, asking him intrusive questions - something Aled says makes him 'eye-roll and shiver'.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

  • 29 Aug 2019
Go to next video: HIV: What’s with the stigma?