'People tell me I shouldn't be having sex'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HIV harassment: Bristol man on the abuse strangers send
Aled Osborne is completely open about the fact he has HIV, but when it comes to dating apps it means he is often the target of abuse.
Complete strangers have written to him, asking him intrusive questions - something Aled says makes him 'eye-roll and shiver'.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
-
29 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-49503382/hiv-harassment-bristol-man-on-the-abuse-strangers-sendRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window