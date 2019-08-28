Media player
The moment huge Norman coin hoard was found in Somerset
The moment a huge hoard of silver coins dating back to the aftermath of the Battle of Hastings was caught on camera.
The 2,528 silver coins were found in the Chew Valley, north-east Somerset, by a group of metal detectorists.
Lisa Grace and Adam Staples, who unearthed the bulk of the hoard, said: "We've been dreaming of this for 15 years but it's finally come true."
