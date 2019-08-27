Video

A "unique" scheme to keep young dealers caught selling drugs out of prison is being piloted by police in Bristol.

Offenders aged between 16 and 21 and arrested for drug supply will not be charged if selected for the Call In programme.

Det Supt Gary Haskins of Avon and Somerset Police said: "It's so they see the error of their ways and that crime isn't always the way."

