Ex gang member Clinton Wilson on helping people avoid crime
Former gang member Clinton Wilson - known as King Aggi - has spent 12 years in prison for drugs-related violence.
At one point his gang, the Aggi Crew, used guns to enforce their hold over the crack cocaine market in Bristol.
Now he says he is helping young people turn their lives around.
28 Aug 2019
