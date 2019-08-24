The BMX siblings taking the world by storm
Siblings from Bristol have been coming out on top in world BMX championships

Betty Bax, aged 13, just became the world 13s BMX racing champion and her brother Alfie, aged 15, came second in his age group.

The talented siblings have always loved BMX racing and are very supportive of each other.

Their coach, Matt Eaton from Bath BMX Club, said they are "great role models for the younger kids who come through".

