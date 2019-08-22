Crossing the road 1960s style
Video

Crossing Bristol's roads on the new pelican crossings

Pelican crossings were introduced into the UK during the summer of 1969, by the then Ministry of Transport, as a safer way of crossing busy roads.

One of the first was this one, on Cribbs Causeway, in north Bristol.

Despite a public information campaign at the time many people were unsure how to use them.

Here is part of BBC Points West's report from July 1969, with reporter Amanda Theunissen.

