Forestry England writer says job gave her a 'platform'
As part of the Forestry Commission's 100 year anniversary it has commissioned two writers to be resident artists.
Zakiya Mckenzie, from Bristol, is one and has started her writing process by touring the UK's forests.
Miss Mckenzie said the residency has given her the "platform" to be the writer she has "always wanted to be".
She will be drawing on inspiration from her rural experiences at home in Jamaica and in UK forests to write a series of short nature stories.
14 Aug 2019
