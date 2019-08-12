Prefab lowered between buildings
Engineers lower pre-built flat into Bristol building

A team of builders have lifted a completely pre-constructed flat into an existing building in Bristol.

It is believed to be the first time engineers have delivered an entire flat between existing buildings.

The apartment was made in a factory and then winched into place in an experiment.

