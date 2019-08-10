Hot air balloon MOT
Balloon put through MOT for Bristol Balloon Fiesta

A hot air balloon is a registered aircraft, exactly the same as an aeroplane or a helicopter.

Being a registered aircraft means it needs an annual inspection to prove its airworthiness and ensure its "ship shape and Bristol fashion", even if the grim weather keeps it grounded.

