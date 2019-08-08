Three generations of balloon fanatics
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta: The family of balloon fans

In 1981, Geoff Miles took his first ever hot air balloon ride, sparking a lifelong interest.

His daughter Joanne took up the hobby, now his granddaughter is studying to become a balloon pilot, despite admitting she had "no interest" in flying until only a month ago.

