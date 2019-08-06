Singing for Jamaican independence

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tan Teddy sings for Jamaican independence
A singing group dedicated to Jamaican culture has been performing to celebrate the Caribbean island's independence day.
Donna Pinnock founded Tan Teddy when she felt there was not enough traditional Jamaican culture in Bristol.
She said there "were plenty of parties, but no Jamaican folk culture".
After talking with friends and family the group started in a hairdressers and have been running ever since.
Next year will be its 10th anniversary.
-
06 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window