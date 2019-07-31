Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Somerset lavender farm is blooming
The Somerset Lavender Farm, based in Faulkland, near Radstock has over 10 acres of lavender.
The visitor farm is full of the purple flower and they create products from the plant.
Farmer Francis Green said: "You never get tired of the view. It's like a sea of purple."
It smells good too!
-
31 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window