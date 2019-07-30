"It's an extraordinary place"

Media player
Artist has been given an award for her art made in extreme environments.
Bristol artist Emma Stibbon has been travelling to the worlds most hostile environments to draw them.
Her latest series of paintings look at the changing landscapes of the Arctic and Antarctica as a result of climate change.
Working on location, she has to battle extreme cold and dangerous wildlife.
The University of Bristol have given her an honorary award for her work that brings together the arts and sciences.
30 Jul 2019
