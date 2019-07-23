Silent Hobo inspiring future cricketers
Silent Hobo's graffiti inspiring future Bristol cricketers

Silent Hobo is painting a mural for Gloucestershire County Cricket at their Bristol ground.

He hopes the mural will inspire children to "give cricket a go".

The mural will be officially unveiled on 29 July.

Silent Hobo is well known for his art on the streets of Bristol.

