Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Premier Inn hotel near Bristol collapses after huge fire
A hotel has collapsed after a huge fire which started on Wednesday.
Roads have been closed as firefighters attempt to put out flames at the Premier Inn at Cribbs Causeway on the outskirts of Bristol.
It is not thought anybody was injured in the fire.
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-49031225/premier-inn-hotel-near-bristol-collapses-after-huge-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window