A choir, which has been set up for parents and babies, is aiming to help new mums with post-natal anxiety and depression.

Rosie Sleightholme, from Bristol, set up the choir for pregnant women in 2017.

She said the idea for Folks and Bairns came "out of the desire to sing with other pregnant ladies".

"A lot of people suffer with post-natal anxiety and depression and this is a great place to come and have fun", she said.

They will be performing in public for the first time on 12 July at 13:10 BST at St Francis Church, Ashton Gate in Bristol.