'Hay devil' whirlwinds spotted in field
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Hay devil' whirlwinds spotted in field near Bristol

These 'hay devil' whirlwinds occur in calm, very sunny conditions when a fast-rising column of warm air begins to rotate.

This one was spotted in a field in Bitton, near Bristol, on Thursday by Elaine Tubbs.

She said this was one of two she watched that day.

"It’s the first I’ve ever seen within a newly cut hay field and I was 50 in December," Mrs Tubbs added.

  • 05 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Dust devil lifts hay into the air