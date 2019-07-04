Media player
'How my dad helped start a race revolution in Bristol'
In 1963, a civil rights protest began in Bristol which paved the way for the first anti-discrimination laws in the UK.
One of the men behind the Bristol bus boycott, Audley Evans, has been immortalised in mural form.
He never spoke about his fight, and now his daughter has discovered his story for the first time.
Video journalists: Jonathan Holmes & Alex Howick
04 Jul 2019
