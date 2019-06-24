Festival attracts hundreds of dog lovers
A festival dedicated to man's best friend has taken place in Bristol.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners gathered at DogFest at Ashton Court at the weekend.

The event featured agility courses, dog races, talks, and celebrity appearances.

