Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birds given 'desirable' homes to nest at Slimbridge
A species of wading bird has been given a helping hand by staff at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust at Slimbridge.
Man-made islands have been created, with protective cages on top, after the Little Ringed Plovers struggled to nest.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48743673/birds-given-desirable-homes-to-nest-at-slimbridgeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window