A new group supports dads of babies who have died
Football support group for dads who have lost babies

A football team made up of dads whose unborn or newborn babies died hopes to give them more support.

Sands Football Club brings together men who have all experienced stillbirth and neonatal deaths.

It is hoped it will give them support from others in a similar situation.

  • 22 Jun 2019