Talk Club aims to get men to 'open up'
Talk Club wants men to 'open up' about mental health

A group of men from the West have started a new Facebook page called Talk Club.

It was set up to encourage men to speak about what’s going on in their lives to improve their well-being.

The idea is to stop men from becoming mentally overwhelmed and create a culture where problems can be shared, and friends listen without any judgement.

  • 12 Jun 2019
