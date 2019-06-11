Appeal from murdered woman's sister
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Appeal from murder victim Shelley Morgan's sister

On the 35th anniversary of her disappearance, the sister of a woman who was murdered has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Shelley Morgan's body was found in woodland near Bristol in 1984 but the case remains unsolved.

Shelley's sister Holle Brian says the family wants to know what happened.

  • 11 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Who killed 'Little Red Riding Hood'?